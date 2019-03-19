Dem 2020 Candidates to Address 'LGBTQ Issues' at Special Forum

Expect to see Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke — and probably Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg — when L.A. hosts the discussion on Oct. 10.

As Beto O’Rourke throws his hat into an already crowded field — and boasts $6.1 million in donations in the first 24 hours — Democratic debate season draws ever closer.

And Los Angeles will play host for at least one of those showdowns when UCLA and the Human Rights Campaign present a forum for 2020 presidential candidates in the fall.

