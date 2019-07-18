Dem Activist Asks Beto: "Who are you? I don’t know who you are"

Oh how the mighty have fallen.

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who was once riding high on a contrived media fanfare selling him as the white Obama, is now polling at 0.0 percent in New Hampshire.

Also, some of his own potential voters have absolutely no idea who he is or what he stands for.

Many across the country still don't know who @BetoORourke is, including this gentleman at the @ManchesterDems picnic: “Who are you? I don't know who you are.” pic.twitter.com/ZOA1tipdaY — Where is Beto? (@whereisbeto) July 17, 2019

“Did you grow up with a silver spoon in your mouth? Who are you? I don’t know who you are,” asked one Manchester Democrat picnic attendee.

Beto’s initial response was to bend over and laugh.

As recently as April, Beto had the support of 6.4 percent of Democrats. He’s now on zero.

That’s no laughing matter for him.

