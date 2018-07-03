Dem Activist Harasses EPA Chief Scott Pruitt At Restaurant, Reads List Of Grievances Off A Script

Democrat activist Kristin Mink shared video on Monday of herself harassing Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt while he was eating at a restaurant.

The video shows her using her child as a prop while she reads off a list of grievances from a pre-written script.

From The Hill:

“EPA head Scott Pruitt was 3 tables away as I ate lunch with my child. I had to say something,” Kristin Mink posted on Facebook with an accompanying video of her encounter with Pruitt. Mink, who is a schoolteacher according to her Facebook profile, lists off multiple scandals Pruitt has been ensnared in since becoming EPA chief, including the rental of a Capitol Hill condo owned by the wife of an influential lobbyist. “We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, someone who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all us, including our children,” Mink said. “I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out.”

You can see from her Facebook she and her soy-infused husband are both big time Democrat activists:

Though she acts like this was some spontaneous confrontation you can see in the video she or her husband had plenty of time to write her script on a piece of paper.

We realistically have no idea what happened before or after the harassment took place as the video is edited and she’s clearly got mental problems.

I wonder, does she whine about “Blumpf” all day to her captive students?

While the Democrat elites and their controlled media have been trying to clamp down on all this open hostility as the whole “cultural revolution” scheme wasn’t supposed to happen until they seized back power, they’ve clearly lost all control of their increasing unhinged base.