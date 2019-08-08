Dem Activist 'Jokes' About Setting Fire to Tucker Carlson

A leftist activist called for setting Tucker Carlson on fire before subsequently claiming it was a”joke” after he received a backlash.

Tim Hannan, who describes himself as an anti-Trump resistance member and an “average citizen turned activist,” tweeted to his 26,000 followers, “#FireTuckerCarlson – literally light him on fire.”

#FireTuckerCarlson – literally light him on fire. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 7, 2019

The tweet was in response to liberal outrage over Carlson’s assertion that paranoia over “white supremacy” was becoming hysterical and that there are numerous other far bigger problems America faces.

As soon as the tweet began catching flak, Hannan tried to backpedal, tweeting, “For the record I hope no one hurts Tucker, this was a joke. Maybe a milkshake filled with piss, though.”

For the record I hope no one hurts Tucker, this was a joke. Maybe a milkshake filled with piss, though. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 7, 2019

He then appeared to react angrily to the backlash, tweeting, “The people upset over my joke defend the most vile shit daily. Fuck you all.”

The people upset over my joke defend the most vile shit daily. Fuck you all. https://t.co/TZhR8k3zNf — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) August 7, 2019

Hannan’s original tweet is still up and has not been removed by Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————