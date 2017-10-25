Dem and Republican Team Up To Solve Seth Rich Murder

WASHINGTON – A Bernie Sanders campaign organizer and longtime Democrat joined forces with a Republican lobbyist and attorney to file a federal lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for the release of the hacked DNC server they claim will reveal key information in solving the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich.

Washington D.C.-based attorney Jack Burkman filed the suit on Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court along with the East Coast director of Black Men for Bernie, Gary Frazier.

At a press conference in front of DNC headquarters, Burkman asserted the DNC server will irrefutably prove the Democratic 2016 primary was rigged against Sanders, resolve whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential race and provide the “key” to solving the Rich murder mystery.

