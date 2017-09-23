Dem Calls on NFL Players To Kneel During National Anthem To Protest Trump

A former Democratic lawmaker called for all NFL players to kneel during the national anthem on Sunday to express resistance against “white supremacist” President Trump.

“On Sunday, I hope every NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w @kaepernick7 against the white supremacist who squats in our White House,” Donna Edwards tweeted Saturday morning.

Edwards is a former U.S. congresswoman from Maryland who last year lost a primary contest for the Senate.

