Dem Calls on NFL Players To Kneel During National Anthem To Protest Trump

A former Democratic lawmaker called for all NFL players to kneel during the national anthem on Sunday to express resistance against “white supremacist” President Trump.
“On Sunday, I hope every NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w @kaepernick7 against the white supremacist who squats in our White House,” Donna Edwards tweeted Saturday morning.
On Sunday, I hope every @NFL player takes a knee in solidarity w @Kaepernick7 against the white supremacist who squats in our White House.
— Donna Edwards (@DonnaFEdwards) September 23, 2017
Edwards is a former U.S. congresswoman from Maryland who last year lost a primary contest for the Senate.