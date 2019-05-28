Dem Candidate Eric Swalwell All But Apologizes For Being White

Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell was slammed on Twitter after he all but apologized for being white.

During an interview with VICE, Swalwell was asked, “Why should another white guy be president?”

The interviewer appeared to have forgotten the fact that a black guy was recently president for 8 years.

“Well a white guy who doesn’t see other identities, or understand other experiences should not be President – I do,” said Swalwell.

“And where there would be gaps in my knowledge or my experience I will pass the mic to people who do have that experience,” he added.

Swalwell tweeted the clip with the remark, “I may be “another white guy,” but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic.”

I may be "another white guy," but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic. pic.twitter.com/jMYBwF97xY — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 27, 2019

The California Congressman also said that he would be sure to make his VP pick a female.

The response on Twitter wasn’t too favorable.

“My soul cringed out of my body,” said one respondent.

“King of Cucksville,” added another.

“Go back to threatening to nuke everyone. That was a lot less pathetic than this,” said another.

Perhaps this interview will help Swalwell get above 1 per cent in the polls, but I wouldn’t be too confident.

I'm sure the guy who is so weak he has to apologize for his skin color can handle tough geopolitical clashes with China and Russia without coming off second best. https://t.co/oR029cLxeD — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 27, 2019

Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————