Dem Candidate: Georgians Might Have to “Turn Their Guns In”

Ga. governor candiate Stacey Abrams said it’s possible Georgians may have to “turn their guns in” if her gun control program is implemented.

Abrams, the Democrat running against Republican Brian Kemp, also floated the possibility of barring current gun owners from selling or transferring their firearms to others.

“AR-15s are not necessary on our streets; semiautomatic weapons have to be put under a certain level of responsible control,” she said during an interview with CNN.

Stacey Abrams struggles to explain her position when confronted on supporting gun confiscationhttps://t.co/nFcfHOKt31 pic.twitter.com/Z6fAShjZFY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2018

It’s worth noting that the vast majority of handguns used for self-defense are semi-automatics such as Glocks and SIG Sauers.

In fact, the top five best-selling pistols have consistently been semi-automatics.

Abrams had also previously called AR-15s “weapons of mass destruction” that should be banned from civilian ownership.

And while serving as Georgia’s House Minority Leader in 2016, she co-sponsored House Bill 731 that would have required Georgians to surrender a vast variety of firearms, including Ruger Mini-14s and 9mm carbines.

The bill targeted civilian gun owners while exempting police officers, National Guard troops and federal security officers.