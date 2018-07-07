Dem Candidate 'Gives Up On White People' After Losing To White Incumbent

Image Credits: screenshot/Twitter.

After losing the Democratic primary to a white incumbent, former Colorado congressional candidate Saira Rao has decided it is time to “give up on white people.”

Rao tweeted a link to an April New York Times column asking the question “Should I Give Up on White People?.” Rao commented, “Short and long answer: YES.”

Rao, the daughter of Indian immigrants, challenged long-time Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette in the Denver congressional district, but only received 31 percent of the vote.

“I stand by it,” Rao told Colorado Politics about her tweeted statement. “It’s incumbent on white people and not people of color to solve it,” Rao said, just as it’s incumbent on men to solve sexism.

Read more


Related Articles

Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump Supporters, GOP Congressman

Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump Supporters, GOP Congressman

U.S. News
Comments
British Think Trump Should Be Treated With Respect During UK Visit

British Think Trump Should Be Treated With Respect During UK Visit

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Will Twitter’s ‘Fake Accounts’ Purge Include NYT, WaPo?

U.S. News
Comments

Hispanic-Latino Unemployment Rate Hits Lowest Level on Record in June

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Immigration top issue for voters ahead of midterms

U.S. News
Comments

Comments