Dem Candidate Widens Lead In Ariz. as Vote Counting Continues

Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema increased her advantage over Republican challenger Martha McSally in the Arizona U.S. Senate to more than 32,000 votes Sunday as the state’s gradual count continued.

As of 8:30 p.m. ET, Sinema had received 1,071,280 votes statewide, giving her 49.58 percent, according to the Arizona Secretary of State office. Meanwhile, McSally received 1,038,988 votes, giving her 48.07 percent.

In Maricopa County, where approximately 162,000 ballots remained uncounted, Sinema received 649,445 while McSally received 603,070, officials said. Sunday’s tally included a batch from Maricopa County, the most populous in the state, that Republicans hoped could help McSally narrow the margin. Instead, it added 2,200 to Sinema’s lead.

