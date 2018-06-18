Dem Congressional Candidate: Trump's Win Felt Like 9/11

Democratic Congressional candidate Amy McGrath said she felt the same way after President Donald Trump’s election victory as she did after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

McGrath, who recently won the Democratic primary for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, spoke at a “Meet the Candidates Series” event on Nov. 20, 2017 where she said she woke up the morning after Trump was elected feeling as if she had been sucker punched.

“And then, of course, the results of the election, we have a new commander-in-chief. And that morning I woke up like somebody had sucker punched me. I mean, I felt like, ‘what has just happened to my country?’” McGrath said at the event hosted by Indivisible Bourbon County.

