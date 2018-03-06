Dem Congressman Admits Voters Don't Care About "Russian Collusion"

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Rep. Jim Himes (D., Conn.) admitted that voters don’t care about the “Russian collusion” issue.

Asked by Washington Post reporter Robert Costa why Democrats weren’t making the Russia investigation a centerpiece of their mid-term campaigns if it was a “serious issue,” Himes conceded that ordinary Americans just aren’t all that bothered.

“My good friend Cheri Bustos, who represents a very tough district in Illinois—we have sort of a running joke going in the mornings, which is she’s got a district very different than mine. I represent Fairfield County, Connecticut. She’s in the heartland,” Himes said. “She’s in a district where we need to figure out how to win again. Every Monday morning when I see Cheri, we come up and there’s a little bit of laughter. She says, ‘You know what? My constituents still aren’t asking me about Russia.'”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) admits Trump-Russia probe is running joke with fellow Democrat lawmaker, says voters never ask about it. pic.twitter.com/7rQD3NVGF7 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 6, 2018

Himes added that Americans are concerned about “kitchen table issues,” adding that Democrats will “pay a cost at the polls” if they fail to grasp this.

Himes then explained why there is a total disconnect between DC and the rest of America when it comes to the importance of the “Russian collusion” issue.

“A case that is made here inside the Beltway rarely I think has a lot of resonance to middle-class families sitting around in small towns in Ohio and Michigan,” he said.

Himes’ honest admission correlates with recent polls that prove Americans remain almost entirely unconcerned with the Russia story.

A USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that the Russia/election meddling controversy came dead last in a list of election issues voters cared about, with just 0.5% of respondents treating it as the most important issue.

CNN reporter Maeve Reston conceded back in January that swing-district voters “don’t care” about the Russian investigation.

However, the network relentlessly covers the story because the drama behind it helps boost ratings, according to CNN producer John Bonifield, who was recorded on a hidden camera admitting that the whole issue is “mostly bullshit”.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.