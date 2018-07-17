Dem Congressman Calls For Military Coup to Remove Trump, Then Backtracks

US Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) appeared to call for a military coup to remove Donald Trump in response to Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before walking it back.

After former CIA director John Brennan called Trump’s actions “treasonous,” only to be ridiculed by Rand Paul, who pointed out that Brennan voted for the Communist Party USA candidate in 1976, Cohen went one step further.

“Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!” tweeted Cohen.

Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

However, after receiving criticism for the tweet, Cohen backed away and insisted that he wasn’t calling for a coup.

Talk about jumping to conclusions without talking to source. No coup called for . I seriously doubt anyone would use twitter to do .. one tweet if by land two if by sea…Wow https://t.co/3d0uhGa57t — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Last week, Cohen embarrassed himself by ludicrously claiming that disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok should have been awarded a Purple Heart, a medal which is usually only awarded to members of the U.S. military who have been wounded or died in battle.

Support for President Trump amongst the U.S. military is higher than his support amongst the general public, so any kind of “coup” looks incredibly unlikely.

MSNBC contributor and top “resistance” activist Scott Dworkin also responded to Trump’s meeting with Putin by calling for Hillary Clinton to be installed as president.

“Trump and Pence should be removed from office and we should either have a new election, or Hillary Clinton should take over. That’s how we beat Putin. There is no other way,” tweeted Dworkin.

Trump and Pence should be removed from office and we should either have a new election, or Hillary Clinton should take over. That’s how we beat Putin. There is no other way. #ImpeachTrump — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 17, 2018

Quite how Hillary could be installed as president without America going through some kind of devastating civil war was not expanded upon.

Dworkin and Cohen are by no means the first to call for Hillary to be installed by means of some sort of military coup.

Back in February 2017, far-left film maker Michael Moore called on the the judicial system “to rule either that the President is the winner of the popular vote OR the election must be held over.”

Just over a month later Moore re-iterated his insistence that Trump be removed, writing, “The Democratic Party needs to declare a National Emergency. For the first time in our history, the President of the United States and his staff are under investigation for espionage.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.