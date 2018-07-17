Dem Congressman Pressures Facebook to Ban Infowars During Live Hearing

Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch (D-FL) pressured Facebook to ban Infowars during a hearing into social media censorship today on Capitol Hill.

During the House Judiciary Committee inquiry into social media bias, Deutch attempted to lobby Facebook’s Monika Bickert, Head of Global Policy Management, into banning Infowars content.

“You recently decided not to ban Infowars, can you explain that decision?” asked Deutch, who had spent the previous few minutes demanding to know why content that challenges mainstream narratives about news events is allowed on YouTube.

Bickert responded by saying that content which violated the company’s policies was removed and that “at a certain point, we would also remove the page or the group at issue.”

Deutch then demanded to know, “how many strikes” it would take to have Infowars removed from Facebook.

Bickert said Facebook would continue to monitor and remove content from the Infowars page and that, “If they posted sufficient content that it violated our threshold, the page would come down.”

This follows attempts last week by CNN’s senior media reporter Oliver Darcy to lobby Facebook to ban Infowars.

This is not the first time that censoring Infowars has cropped up as a topic of conversation during a live Congressional hearing.

During a November 2017 House Intelligence Committee hearing on “Russian interference,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) demanded to know why an Infowars story about New York Mayor Mike De Blasio ignoring warnings about radicalization of terrorists in mosques was appearing at the top of Twitter’s trending hashtag page.

Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett assured Quigley that actions were being taken to make sure it wouldn’t happen again.

As we reported yesterday, there is a full on assault to downrank and censor Infowars and other conservative and pro-Trump media outlets in anticipation of the upcoming mid-term elections.

By lobbying Big Tech to silence independent voices, the left hopes they can stop the kind of momentum and reach that helped Donald Trump win the White House.

The relevant section from today’s hearing can be viewed at 1:47.57 in the video below.

