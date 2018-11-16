Dem Congressman Threatens to "Nuke" Gun Owners In Civil War Scenario

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell made waves on Twitter Friday when he suggested the government would use nukes on citizens if a civil war broke out in America.

Newsmax TV host John Cardillo tweeted in response to an article discussing Swalwell’s proposal to ban semiautomatic rifles, saying, “Make no mistake, Democrats want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the state.”

Military veteran Joe Biggs commented on Cardillo’s post, saying a civil war would erupt if politicians like Swalwell get their way.

Responding to Biggs, Swalwell threatened, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

“So our government would nuke its own country in order to take guns? Wow,” Biggs responded.

Suddenly backtracking, Swallwell replied, “Don’t be so dramatic. No one is nuking anyone or threatening that.”

Intercept writer Glenn Greenwald also chimed in on the conversation:

