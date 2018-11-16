Dem Congressman Threatens to "Nuke" Gun Owners In Civil War Scenario

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell made waves on Twitter Friday when he suggested the government would use nukes on citizens if a civil war broke out in America.

Newsmax TV host John Cardillo tweeted in response to an article discussing Swalwell’s proposal to ban semiautomatic rifles, saying, “Make no mistake, Democrats want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the state.”

Make no mistake, Democrats want to eradicate the Second Amendment, ban and seize all guns, and have all power rest with the state. These people are dangerously obsessed with power. https://t.co/f1AS6Me0ko — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 16, 2018

Military veteran Joe Biggs commented on Cardillo’s post, saying a civil war would erupt if politicians like Swalwell get their way.

So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your fucking mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power. https://t.co/bK1GVyjFej — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

Responding to Biggs, Swalwell threatened, “And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit.”

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

“So our government would nuke its own country in order to take guns? Wow,” Biggs responded.

Suddenly backtracking, Swallwell replied, “Don’t be so dramatic. No one is nuking anyone or threatening that.”

Don’t be so dramatic. No one is nuking anyone or threatening that. I’m telling you this is not the 18th Century. The argument that you would go to war with your government if an assault weapons ban was in place is ludicrous and inflames the gun debate. Which is what you want. https://t.co/oX0rY7Nbs1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Wow! still can’t believe a member of our government said he’d nuke US civilians refusing to hand over guns. pic.twitter.com/Thks3q48jt — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

Intercept writer Glenn Greenwald also chimed in on the conversation: