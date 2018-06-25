Dem Congressman To Write Bill Abolishing ICE

A Democratic congressman returned Monday from a border visit to say he’s writing a bill that would abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it’s become a tool for “white nationalists.”

Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat, said ICE is “heartless” and said the U.S. needs a more compassionate immigration system.

ICE is the Homeland Security agency that targets child sex predators and investigates gang violence as well as acting as the country’s main deportation force.

It has been the target of vicious verbal attacks and its office in Portland, Oregon, was blockaded and shut down for several days last week.

