Dem Congressman To Write Bill Abolishing ICE

Image Credits: DHS / Wiki.

A Democratic congressman returned Monday from a border visit to say he’s writing a bill that would abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying it’s become a tool for “white nationalists.”

Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat, said ICE is “heartless” and said the U.S. needs a more compassionate immigration system.

ICE is the Homeland Security agency that targets child sex predators and investigates gang violence as well as acting as the country’s main deportation force.

It has been the target of vicious verbal attacks and its office in Portland, Oregon, was blockaded and shut down for several days last week.

Read more


Related Articles

DeSantis Joins Call for Trump to Indict Raul Castro

DeSantis Joins Call for Trump to Indict Raul Castro

Government
Comments
Pentagon Eyes Temporary Camps For Migrants at Two Bases

Pentagon Eyes Temporary Camps For Migrants at Two Bases

Government
Comments

Planned Parenthood Sues Over Trump’s Abstinence Program

Government
Comments

Farm Bill Puts Food Assistance Users to Work

Government
Comments

Supreme Court says Warrant Necessary for Phone Location Data in Win for Privacy

Government
Comments

Comments