Dem Congressman Wants Republican Counterpart to Jump off a Bridge

Image Credits: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty.

Democratic congressman Steve Cohen told a group of pastors last month that he hopes Republican congresswoman Marsha Blackburn jumps off a bridge.

Cohen, a representative from Tennessee, made the comments at a community prayer breakfast at the Broadway Baptist Church in Memphis. The breakfast was hosted by former Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running for U.S. Senate against Blackburn.

“The big orange president …. He’s going to come down here and he is going to endorse Marsha Blackburn, because Marsha Blackburn, if he says, ‘Jump off the Harahan Bridge,’ she’ll jump off the Harahan Bridge,” Cohen said, according to audio obtained by the Huffington Post.

