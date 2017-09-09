Dem Congressman: We'll shut down gov't if Dream Act fails

Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., said he and other liberal House Democrats are prepared to support a government shutdown if House members fail to pass the Dream Act and protect hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants from being deported.

“We have a Democratic caucus where I know the vast majority of the members of the Democratic caucus are ready to say ‘If there is no pathway forward, not only for the 800,000 and for visas for all of you, but also for the rest of immigrant youth through the Dream Act, then there is no government for anyone,'” Gutierrez said Friday during a press conference with the United We Dream advocacy group. “We will shut it down or let the Republicans keep it open with their own votes.”

