Dem Congressman: "We’re for Zero Dollars in Border Wall Funding"

…As the deadline to pass a funding bill for the government, President Donald Trump met with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday to negotiate a deal. One major issue of negotiation is Trump’s proposed border, for which he has requested $5 billion. Democrats are resistant to Trump’s wall and Schumer has urged Trump to agree to a one-year resolution to keep border wall funding at the current $1.3 billion level or agree to $1.6 billion in funding.

“You previously called, and I want to make sure I get it right, called the wall a 14th-century solution to a 21st-century problem,” Bolduan said. “Would you be okay with them agreeing to any money for any wall, fence or whatever you want to call it?”

“Our feeling about it is that the Republicans at least for another three weeks control the House, the Senate, and the White House. And if they want to go ahead and pass the budget without us, they can do it,” Raskin said, “But if they need our help, we don’t believe in their wall … So our position is, sure, let’s invest in border security. Let’s do immigration reform. But let’s get to the business of the American people and stop the nonsense about the wall.”

