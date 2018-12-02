Dem Congresswoman Admits Helping Caravan Members Enter US After They Were Denied Entry

Image Credits: Karen Ducey/Getty Images.

It’s hardly a secret that leftists love the idea of open borders and letting illegal immigration run amok.

It’s also a well-established fact that Democrats typically harbor a seething hatred of all things related to President Donald Trump and will stoop to any depth to needle the president.

But it takes a certain level of brazenness, even for a leftist Democrat, to boast about personally helping and bringing members of the migrant caravan across the border just to stick it to Trump.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, apparently has that kind of brazenness.

The 53-year-old Jayapal bragged on her Twitter account about helping migrants get into the United States after they had previously been denied entry.

