Dem Congresswoman Admits Helping Caravan Members Enter US After They Were Denied Entry

It’s hardly a secret that leftists love the idea of open borders and letting illegal immigration run amok.

It’s also a well-established fact that Democrats typically harbor a seething hatred of all things related to President Donald Trump and will stoop to any depth to needle the president.

But it takes a certain level of brazenness, even for a leftist Democrat, to boast about personally helping and bringing members of the migrant caravan across the border just to stick it to Trump.

I was able to successfully assist 5 asylum seekers – 2 unaccompanied minors, a mother and her 9 year old child, and a young man with a serious medical condition – into the United States. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 2, 2018

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat, apparently has that kind of brazenness.

The 53-year-old Jayapal bragged on her Twitter account about helping migrants get into the United States after they had previously been denied entry.

