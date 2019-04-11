Dem Congresswoman Claims Criticism of Ilhan Omar Over 9/11 Comment is "Racist"

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib claimed that critcism of Ilham Omar’s characterization of 9/11 as “some people did something” was racist and that Omar was speaking the truth.

During an interview on MSNBC, Tlaib immediately began ranting about identity politics, claiming Omar was “taken out of context” because she was a ‘woman of color’.

However, the context was clear; Omar clearly minimized 9/11 by referring to the 9/11 hijackers as “some people (who) did something”.

“This is just (a) pure racist act by many of those hateful acts by those because she does speak truth,” claimed Tlaib, adding that she was “outraged”.

Of course the only outrage here is that a lawmaker would defend someone who attempted to downplay the biggest terror attack on U.S. soil in history.

As we reported earlier, Omar attempted to play the victim after the controversy by claiming that criticism of her was incitement to violence.

