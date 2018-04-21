Dem Congresswoman: DNC Lawsuit 'Not In Interest of American People'

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, views the Democratic National Committee’s new lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, and WikiLeaks as a “side-bar” that is “not in the interest of the American people.”

The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that the trio conspired to tip the scales of the 2016 election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Speier, who endorsed Clinton in 2016, said she is “not very supportive” of the legal endeavor she described as an “ill-conceived idea.”

Read more


Related Articles

Comedic Legend Mel Brooks Denounces Political Correctness

Comedic Legend Mel Brooks Denounces Political Correctness

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Clinton Lauds Efforts To Censor Alternative Media

Video: Clinton Lauds Efforts To Censor Alternative Media

U.S. News
Comments

Kanye West Blasts “Thought Police” After He’s Attacked For Endorsing Conservative Commentator

U.S. News
Comments

WikiLeaks To Countersue Democrats; “Discovery Is Going To Be Amazing Fun”

U.S. News
Comments

Waffle House gunman who is at large with a gun killed four with an AR-15 that was confiscated by the FBI in July

U.S. News
Comments

Comments