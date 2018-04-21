Dem Congresswoman: DNC Lawsuit 'Not In Interest of American People'

Rep. Jackie Speier, a Democrat from California, views the Democratic National Committee’s new lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, and WikiLeaks as a “side-bar” that is “not in the interest of the American people.”

Rep. Jackie Speier says the DNC lawsuit alleging Russia, Trump campaign, WikiLeaks conspiracy is "ill-conceived." She added, "to make this political is actually the wrong thing to be doing. I am not interested in a political tit for tat." https://t.co/xcSrvoqsVF pic.twitter.com/mOBBmfoB02 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) April 20, 2018

The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that the trio conspired to tip the scales of the 2016 election against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Speier, who endorsed Clinton in 2016, said she is “not very supportive” of the legal endeavor she described as an “ill-conceived idea.”

