Dem Congresswoman: Russia Committed "Act of War" Against U.S.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) raised eyebrows during today’s House Intelligence Committee when she claimed Russia had committed an “act of war” against the United States, before being subsequently panned for a bizarre metaphor involving a tarantula.

During testimony by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers into whether Russia interfered in the presidential election, Speier asserted , without citing any evidence, that Moscow had launched “hybrid warfare”.

After Comey and Rogers agreed that Russia was an “adversary” seeking to “harm” the United States, Speier said that Russia had engaged in “conventional warfare,” “irregular warfare,” and “cyber warfare”.

.@RepSpeier: "Is it of benefit to Mr. Putin to have Rex Tillerson as the Secretary of State?" #Russia pic.twitter.com/Ua1EL3fC0Q — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2017

Both Comey and Rogers refused to agree that Russia had engaged in any type of “warfare,” but Speier went on to argue that they did.

“I actually think that their engagement was an act of war, an act of hybrid warfare and I think that’s why the American people should be concerned about it,” she said.

Speier then proceeded to describe “a spider web with a tarantula in the middle” with the tarantula being Vladimir Putin “who is entrapping many people to do his bidding and engage with him,” before she named Roger Stone as one of those individuals.

Twitter users were quick to mock Speier, pointing out that tarantulas don’t spin webs to catch prey.

@RepSpeier tarantulas don't make webs. Saying stupid things waste our time #ComeyHearing — Matt O'Bryan (@MattOBryan) March 20, 2017

I'm not convinced that tarantulas use webs to catch their prey @RepSpeier — Peter Accomando (@paccomando1) March 20, 2017

Why would anyone want @RepSpeier to represent them? She thinks tarantulas spin webs! She's an idiot. The Russians the Russians!!! pic.twitter.com/5gb8irydUh — ??HJBacon???? (@USA_Loves_Bacon) March 20, 2017

During the hearing, Comey revealed that the FBI was investigating alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia although he acknowledged that there was no evidence Russia hacked or change any actual votes.

The NSA and FBI tell Congress that Russia did not influence electoral process. pic.twitter.com/d9HqkxYBt5 — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

