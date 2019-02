The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a vote on a measure to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration Tuesday.

The 245-182 vote largely broke down along party lines, with only 15 Republicans siding with Dems.

LIVE: House votes on measure to repeal President Trump’s emergency border declaration https://t.co/OcYFayQdQ8 https://t.co/ZRf0X3pYZc — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 26, 2019

The measure would effectively halt the president’s declaration, which would have been used to justify spending on wall construction along the southern US border.

The bill next heads to the Senate, where it’ll be voted on within the next 18 days.

Democrats need at least four Republican Senate votes to secure a simple majority of 51.

At least two Republican senators, Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), have indicated they plan to back the bill.

The resolution would next head to the president’s desk where he’s expected to issue a veto.

As the legal battle over the president’s emergency declaration plays out, the Los Angeles Times notes bulldozers are sitting idle at the border waiting to start wall construction.