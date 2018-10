The Democrats have deliberately polarized average Americans into a state of numbness. And now they want to rattle the cage built from years of division and propaganda they created to force all of us to believe that those that disagree with their hubris riddled and shallow promises are the scum of the Earth. But early polling shows that projected blue wave hasn’t crested. And the desperation of the left is surfacing.

Former Black Ops Commander: A Red Wave Is Going To Crush The Criminal Left