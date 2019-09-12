Dem. Debate Viewers Claim Kamala Harris Drunk

Many viewers of the Democrat Debate Thursday claimed they believed former California Attorney General Kamala Harris was drunk on stage.

Scroll to 0:39 in the following video to see what people are talking about.

Twitter users were claim Harris was slurring her words and acting high or stoned.

Gungrabbers Unite! BETO, Biden, Kamala and Klobuchar All Pledge To Go After Your 2nd Amendment


Watch Democratic frontrunners all pledge to go after your guns. Alex Jones responds.

Watch Infowars LIVE debate coverage:


