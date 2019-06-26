Dem Debates Go Off The Rails With Massive Technical Difficulties -- Trump Dunks on 'Truly Unprofessional' NBC

The Democrat debates are underway, but it’s not without its problems.

In the middle of the debates, the event seemed to undergo technical audio difficulties, prompting NBC/MSNBC to cut to commercial to fix the issue.

President Trump noticed, and he had some things to say about it.

“NBC News and MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of a debate,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

Trump also pointed out how low-energy the Democrat event was, succinctly calling it “BORING.”

Even some in the crowd were seen yawning.

The debates also featured Beto O’Rourke and Cory Booker pandering in Spanish, and Julian Castro lamenting illegal children with “snot on their noses.”

TUNE IN TO CLOWN WORLD: INFOWARS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF DEMOCRAT DEBATE CIRCUS

Robert Barnes bets big on the 2020 election results in the face of the impending Clown World Dem debates.


