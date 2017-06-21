Dem Deja Vu: Crying Libs Relive Election Defeat Following Ossoff Loss [Photos]

A familiar scene played out Tuesday night following the defeat of so-called Trump-slayer Jon Ossoff in Georgia.

As if reliving the 2016 presidential election defeat of Hillary Clinton, where scores of supporters broke down over Trump’s victory, crying Democrats in Georgia consoled each other after failing to secure a predominantly red congressional district.

Hopes were high Ossoff and others around the country could prevail in Republican districts and start reversing the Trump tide, but when that didn’t happen attendees at an election watch party in Atlanta cried salty, but delicious liberal tears of distress. See below: