Dem demands documents from TSA after scathing security report

Image Credits: George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) is demanding documents from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) following a classified report showing that the agency’s security efforts are not up to snuff.

Cummings, ranking member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, urged Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) to enforce the panel’s subpoena for documents from the TSA about why the agency took action against a whistleblower.

The panel, under former Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), requested that the TSA turn over the documents in March, after learning that the agency declined to provide the information to the Office of the Special Counsel.

