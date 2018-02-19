Dem Doesn't Want Mueller to Release Russia Report Near 2018 Midterms

Image Credits: Tech. Sgt. Ralph Van Houtem / Air Force.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., believes it would be a mistake for special counsel Robert Mueller to release his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election near the fall midterm elections.

Casey’s comments come after Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals last week and three groups with charges associated with interfering with the 2016 election. Mueller is also investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials.

“I don’t think we’ll know anywhere near the full story until [Mueller] issues his report,” Casey said in an interview with John Catsimatidis in New York. “I don’t know if that report will be in the spring or the summer.”

Read more


