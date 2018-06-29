Dem Firebrand Struggles Differentiating Between Socialism, Democratic Socialism

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic Socialists of America member who won a Democratic primary victory this week in New York’s 14th Congressional District, failed to clearly explain democratic socialism on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez joined “The View” panel where Meghan McCain asked about her self-described Democratic socialist views.

The candidate has been at the center of attention since her upset in Tuesday’s primary against incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley (D., N.Y.), a 10-term congressman and member of the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives. Ocasio-Cortez is known for being one of the most left-leaning candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

