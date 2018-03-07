Dem Governor: NRA Has Become A 'Terrorist Organization'

Governor Dannel Malloy (D-CT) accused the NRA of becoming a “terrorist organization.”

When a Connecticut mayor called for NRA safety training to be removed from state laws as a method of obtaining a firearm permit, Malloy took it even further and said the organization was akin to ISIS.

“They act quite frankly in some cases as a terrorist organization,” Malloy said on Monday. “You want to make safer guns? We will boycott your company. That’s who they are. That’s what they do.”

Malloy said the NRA of today is a “far cry” from how the organization was 20 years ago.

“The NRA today is a far cry from the NRA that in 1999 said that teachers shouldn’t carry weapons in schools. Or in the 90’s said we should have universal background checks. They have in essence become a terrorist organization,” he said.

NRA spokesperson Jennifer Baker swiftly responded to Malloy’s remarks in a statement:

“The NRA is comprised of over five million law-abiding citizens many of whom are teachers, doctors, policeman, farmers , moms and dads residing in Connecticut. So let’s be clear Governor Malloy just called tens of thousands of his constituents terrorists.” Voters are fed up with politicians who engage in political stunts and childish name calling rather than serious policy discussions aimed at making our schools and communities safer. A perfect example is the absurd political stunt to remove NRA trainers from the permitting process in Connecticut. No organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms than the NRA. The NRA’s Basics of Pistol Shooting course is the best training available for anyone seeking to carry a concealed firearm for self-protection. Public safety isn’t improved by eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders or by calling people who disagree with you terrorists. NRA members love our children and want them to be safe just as much as anyone else we just disagree that punishing law-abiding citizens who want to exercise their constitutional right to self-defense is the way to achieve that goal.”

The NRA made another statement to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin addressing the NRA’s role in gun safety and training courses in Connecticut.

“No organization in the world does more to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms than the NRA,” said spokesperson Catherine Mortensen.

“The NRA’s Basics of Pistol Shooting course is the best training available for anyone seeking to carry a concealed firearm for self-protection. By eliminating the NRA training and standards for Connecticut’s permit holders, Mayor Bronin is putting politics above the safety of Connecticut citizens.”

