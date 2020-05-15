Dem Governors Keep Sending Covid Patients to Nursing Homes

There’s been a recent pattern of Democratic governors persistently sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes, which were already hot spots of Covid-19 deaths.

In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has actually alienated other state Democrats with her insistent order to send coronavirus patients into nursing homes.

“To return seniors into an environment, seniors with the virus still recovering from the virus, into an environment with, well, seniors, just didn’t seem — it’s not a good idea,” said state representative Leslie Love (D-Detroit.)

The fact that Whitmer’s own party is rebelling against her decision suggests the governor might have been influenced by someone from above.

At the start of the outbreak, it was well reported that senior citizens were the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, especially those with compromised immunity systems who typically live in nursing homes.

Yet, in April, Whitmer demanded that seniors diagnosed with Covid-19 are to be placed in nursing homes, called “regional hubs,” with other healthy seniors.

Likewise, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also demanded in April that his state’s nursing homes should admit Covid-19 patients.

According to the New York Post:

The governor — who himself has described nursing homes as a “feeding frenzy’’ for the deadly coronavirus — said that the facilities can’t challenge a state regulation forcing them to admit patients with the contagion.

But he insisted that nursing homes could transfer those ill with the virus to another facility if the centers lacked such things as quarantine space, proper protective equipment and staff.

Asked by a reporter at his daily briefing Sunday if there was anything contradictory about his statements, the governor replied, “No.”

Cuomo just recently rescinded the order after massive pushback.

It’s certainly significant that Democratic governors, who have been largely coordinating their Covid-19 responses together, were so adamant about sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes despite the explosion of coronavirus cases centered around nursing homes nationwide.



