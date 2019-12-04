Dem Impeachment Counsel Eisen A Soros-Connected Obama Minion

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee selected a Soros-connected, anti-Trumper named Norm Eisen as counsel for Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry where “expert” witnesses are testifying.

Eisen founded the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) in 2003 before moving on to serve as President Obama’s Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform in the White House in 2009.

Eventually, Eisen became Obama’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic and in 2014, joined the Brookings Institute as a Visiting Fellow.

He was also a CNN political commentator who frequently appeared on the network to bash Trump and has written op-eds for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, USA Today, and other national publications.

Eisen’s left-wing watchdog organization CREW received funding from multiple groups affiliated with billionaire globalist George Soros.

In 2011, CNS News investigative reporter Fred Lucas wrote, “Two groups affiliated with George Soros have been big contributors to CREW. In a 2006 interview, Sloan revealed that the Open Society Institute, a grantmaker founded by Soros, contributed $100,000 to CREW.”

“The Democracy Alliance, another Soros creation, helped launch CREW. The Washington Post reports that the Alliance’s financial ‘blessing effectively jump-started’ the organization,” Lucas continued.

The Washington Times reported that Soros’s Open Society Foundations “donated $1.35 million in 2017.”

The Brookings Institute also benefited from $100,000-$249,999 in donations from Soros’ Open Society Foundations, according to the group’s 2018 contributors list.

A December 11, 2016 tweet from Eisen proves the liberal operative has had his sights set on impeachment since before Trump was even sworn in.

Love it! purchasing an inauguration package entitles you to a discounted stay in event if future impeachment proceedings ;-). https://t.co/V2uz7S43rn — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) December 11, 2016

“Vive le resistance!” Eisen tweeted shortly after Trump won the election in November, adding, “Let the battle begin!” on an inauguration day message.

Norm Eisen, the Democrat who will be questioning the impeachment "witnesses" today, is a partisan hack who's had it out for @RealDonaldTrump since the beginning. In November 2016 he tweeted "Vive le resistance!" On Inauguration Day, he tweeted "Let the battle begin!" pic.twitter.com/fRrBhJRQb8 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2019

Blind allegiance to the Democratic Party and a strong desire to remove President Trump from office makes Eisen the perfect candidate for leading the left’s latest coup attempt.

