Dem Impeachment 'Witness' Mocks President Trump's 13-Year-Old Son Barron in Bizarre Rant

Update: Professor Pamela Karlan issued a backhanded apology for bringing up 13-year-old Barron Trump during the Democrat impeachment circus, adding she wishes President Trump would also apologize over his policies.

Pamela Karlan apologies for invoking 13 year old Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing, but then immediately shifts to Trump and says he should apologize too. pic.twitter.com/2v314tSoBz — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

One of the anti-Trump “witnesses” brought forward by House Democrats launched into a weird tangent about President Trump’s 13-year-old son Barron to make a point about tyrannical kings…or something.

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Stanford law professor and lawyer Pamela Karlan began ranting about Barron and the Constitution to somehow argue that Trump wishes he could be a king.

“Kings could do no wrong because the king’s word was law,” Karlan, a generous Hillary Clinton donor, said. “And contrary to what President Trump has said, Article II does not give him the power to do anything he wants.”

KARLAN: "I will give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while Trump can name his son 'Barron,' he can't make him a baron." pic.twitter.com/FF0E0KyAEh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

“I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king,” she continued, “which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son ‘Barron,’ he can’t make him a Baron.”

Trump named his son “Barron” — it’s time to IMPEACH!

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) tore into Karlan for invoking Trump’s teenage son, asserting he has nothing to do with any of the relevant impeachment material.

“When you invoke the president’s son’s name here, when you try to make a little joke referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument,” Gaetz told Karlan. “That makes you look mean.”

Matt Gaetz: "When you try to make a little joke [about Barron], that does not lend credibility to your argument—so let's see if we can get into the facts. To all the witnesses: if you have personal knowledge of a single material fact in the Schiff report—raise your hand." NONE. pic.twitter.com/51LwX7WK4L — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) December 4, 2019

He then asked Karlan and the other witnesses to raise their hand if they had any “personal knowledge” of a “single material fact” relevant to the Democrats’ impeachment argument.

Nobody raised their hands.

Barron’s mother and First Lady Melania Trump even scolded Karlan on social media, telling the liberal lawyer that she should be “ashamed” for “using a child” to score political points.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Trump tweeted.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Democrat operatives bringing up the president’s youngest son to try to prove he committed an impeachable offense just highlights the fact they have absolutely no evidence of a crime.

It also further illustrates how low the left will go to smear, besmirch, or denigrate Trump by any means.

How vile of a person do you have to be to attack a 13 year old child on national TV for laughs? Apparently, vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats. Grotesque. https://t.co/duljFjieWI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2019

RELATED: DEM IMPEACHMENT ‘WITNESS’ GOES ON UNHINGED RANT ABOUT HOW TRUMP RUINED HER THANKSGIVING

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones brings video proof of the danger posed to America by the rotting diseased brains of the left.

Get DNA Force 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!