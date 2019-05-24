Disoriented Democrat: Jerry Nadler Nearly Passes Out During Presser

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler nearly passed out and said he wasn’t feeling okay during a Friday morning, Manhattan press conference alongside New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Concerned observers turned de Blasio’s attention to Nadler, who was slouched in his seat with his head looking straight down into his lap.

De Blasio said, “Jerry, take a drink,” as he placed a water bottle in front of the disoriented Democrat.

“You seem a little dehydrated, are you okay?” he asked.

“No,” Nadler responded.

The NYC Mayor asked Nadler, “How you feel man?” but the House Chairman said nothing and grabbed his forehead.

For the rest of the video, Nadler was unable to speak and seemed unaware of his surroundings.

Nadler was reportedly given an orange and some water before seeing paramedics standing by.

“He is okay. Seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up,” Nadler’s spokesperson said in a statement.