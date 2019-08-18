Dem Lawmaker: Antifa Are ‘Peaceful Protesters’ Trying To ‘Safeguard Their City’

Democratic Rep. Debra Haaland (N.M.) called Antifa a group of “peaceful protesters” that is “working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism” during an appearance on CNN Saturday.

Police arrested at least 13 individuals during the protests and counter-protests between far-right activists and “anti-fascist” demonstrators in Portland, Ore. according to reports.

CNN host Ana Cabrera read a tweet from President Donald Trump posted Saturday in which he called for Antifa to be labeled a terrorist group.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” Trump tweeted.

“I do want to note, the U.S. does not have a domestic terrorism law. No government agency designates groups as being domestic terrorism organizations. What’s your reaction to that tweet?” Cabrera asked Haaland.

Read more

Former FBI official turned MSNBC analyst Frank Figliuzzi, who sees Hitler in everything Trump does, stated on a live broadcast this week that Trump supporters are a lot like terrorists rallying around a figurehead.