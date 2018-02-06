Dem Lawmaker To Trump: 'How Dare You Lecture Us About Treason'

Image Credits: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday tore into President Trump after he accused Democrats on Monday of “treasonous” behavior during his State of the Union address.

Jeffries said Tuesday that treason is “not a laughing matter” but rather a “serious crime embedded in the Constitution, punishable by death.”

“But since your commander in chief chose to raise it at a political rally, let’s have a discussion about treason,” he said.

“Is it treason for a presidential campaign to meet with a hostile foreign power to sell out our democracy and rig the election?”

