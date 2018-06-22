Dem NY Gov Candidate: ICE Is A 'Terrorist Organization'

New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex And The City” actress Cynthia Nixon called for the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying it is a “terrorist organization.”

Democrat NY Gov. Candidate Cynthia Nixon Calls ICE A “Terrorist Organization” pic.twitter.com/vufvMUwQKN — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 22, 2018

Nixon was at a church in Manhattan’s Upper West Side Thursday, where an undocumented immigrant is avoiding deportation, when she told NY1 News, “ICE has strayed so far away from its mission. It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into is frankly a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country.”

On the same day Nixon labeled ICE terrorists, she called for the agency to be completely abolished while appearing on “The View.”

Cynthia Nixon to @theView: "I think we need to abolish ICE." "They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity—we need to abolish it." https://t.co/J3CyOvcPHJ pic.twitter.com/0CXQdD4eQw — ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2018

“I think we need to abolish ICE. That seems really clear. They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity,” she said.

