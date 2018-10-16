Leftist Official Suspended Over Calling For Republican Beheadings With Guillotines

A spokesman for Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has been suspended after calling for Republicans to be brought “to the guillotines” after the midterm elections.

Party spokesman William Davis on Monday wrote in reference to Republicans: “11.7 — bring them to the guillotines.”

The Party’s executive director Corey Day took to Twitter for damage control, saying Davis regrets the post and has deleted it.

Day also insisted the comment was an “inside joke” among co-workers, but it still violated the party’s standards for employees.

“The comment made by William Davis on social media this weekend was unacceptable. The DFL offers its apologies and assurance that these types of remarks by our employees are not the way we conduct our business,” Day said in a statement to local media.

As we’ve reported, the left’s violent rhetoric against Republicans has continued to ramp up ahead of the midterm elections, as they fear a repeat of their crushing loss in the 2016 presidential election.

