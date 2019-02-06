Dem Party Unmasks Itself During SOTU

Trump proclaimed during his SOTU speech that “We were born free and we will stay free.”

As Trump continues to battle against globalist forces, the Democrat party has taken off its mask.

In doing so, it has marked itself as a true enemy of America and its people. What has been known to many Americans for quite some time cannot be denied any longer.

Politico claims that it is radicals within the party that are revolting against the establishment, but the party is merely sinking to its rotting roots as a socialist, America hating mafia.

David Freedlander writes in Politico that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leading a revolution that will ultimately “re-imagine liberal politics in America—and do it by whatever means necessary.”

He continues saying that the Democrat party as we know it could destroy itself, but it is merely coming out of its bone-riddled closet:

“And if it ends up ripping apart the Democratic Party in the process—well, that might be the idea.”

Our country is divided by fork tongued media whispering toxic lies in our ears. If you are Christian, conservative, love your country and hold on to traditions, you have a target on your back.

If you are a Democrat who is not loyal to its most radical elements, you have a target on your back.

Minorities with conservative beliefs will not be spared the wrath of leftist hate.

We are not welcome in their “multi-cultural” world.

Our national Christian ethic and free will enshrined in the Bill of Rights and Constitution was our strength and our weakness. On one hand it allowed good people to establish wealth and freedom for many, on the other hand it’s open, caring nature allowed snake-like evil to creep in.

It uses our conscience as a weapon against us.

If we do not accept the twisting of morality to condone transforming little boys into trans-gender prostitutes, we are the enemy.

If we do not accept the sexualization of our children as they are groomed by pedophiles, we are the enemy.

Building walls to protect our people is “immoral.”

The Satanic temple in America has even aligned itself with the radical “progressive” agenda.

Today, we are plagued by a volatile Marxist generation rejecting the founding father’s quest for individual liberty fueled by a moral compass.

Regardless of your color, race or creed; If you do not hold the beliefs of leftist ideology, you are their sworn enemy.

Make no mistake. The powers behind this agenda have no reservations about absolutely destroying everything we have. Our children, our nation, our very lives.

Lines have been drawn. Every God fearing American must come to recognize this sobering reality.

We know who these people are. We know their agenda. We can fight it.

Muslim Community Patrol vehicles are now patrolling the streets of New York City and many are now calling out the creeping agenda as sharia law in America. Alex Jones breaks down how americans are bowing to foreign influence.