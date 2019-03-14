Dem. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Fears White People Want to Put Asians in Concentration Camps

Within the next generation, white people will wind up putting Asians in enslavement camps, similar to what the Nazis did to Jews, Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang speculates.

Attending an “A glance at US Politics from Asian Americans” workshop in December 2018, Yang discussed his fear that an “insecure white majority” in search of a boogeyman would eventually target China and resort to putting Chinese or Asian Americans in internment camps.

Yang also predicts we’ll soon see a mass shooting in which a white American “shoots up a bunch of Asians.”

Andrew Yang said white people are going to put Asians in concentration camps. 😂😂😂😂😂#YangGang pic.twitter.com/FpnQoAH2si — Hotep Jesus (@VibeHi) March 14, 2019

“…In this country you can see an increasingly insecure white majority becoming more and more hostile, truly, and who is going to be the boogeyman of the next 10 to 20 years? Who’s going to be the great rival to the United States in the eyes of American society? China, that’s right. And so what do you think the attitude is going to be over time for the shrinking insecure white majority that’s losing their jobs for let’s say Chinese Americans, or Asian Americans?

The leftist New York entrepreneur is running on a socialist platform of Universal Basic Income for everyone, where each American could receive $1,000 a month, and Medicare for all.