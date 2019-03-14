Dem. Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Fears White People Want to Put Asians in Concentration Camps

Within the next generation, white people will wind up putting Asians in enslavement camps, similar to what the Nazis did to Jews, Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang speculates.

Attending an “A glance at US Politics from Asian Americans” workshop in December 2018, Yang discussed his fear that an “insecure white majority” in search of a boogeyman would eventually target China and resort to putting Chinese or Asian Americans in internment camps.

Yang also predicts we’ll soon see a mass shooting in which a white American “shoots up a bunch of Asians.”

“…In this country you can see an increasingly insecure white majority becoming more and more hostile, truly, and who is going to be the boogeyman of the next 10 to 20 years? Who’s going to be the great rival to the United States in the eyes of American society? China, that’s right. And so what do you think the attitude is going to be over time for the shrinking insecure white majority that’s losing their jobs for let’s say Chinese Americans, or Asian Americans?

“…I, personally, I said to a group at Harvard I think we’re one generation away from falling into the same camps as the Jews, who were attacked in a synagogue in Pittsburgh like just a couple months ago. It’s like we’re probably one generation away from Americans shooting up a bunch of Asians saying like, you know, ‘Damn the Chinese,’ because there’s a giant cold war even more with China. That is the great danger that I fear that my children are going to grow up in.”

The leftist New York entrepreneur is running on a socialist platform of Universal Basic Income for everyone, where each American could receive $1,000 a month, and Medicare for all.


Related Articles

AP, HBO, NBC Could be Next Outlets Sued Over Coverage of Covington Catholic Student: Co-Counsel

AP, HBO, NBC Could be Next Outlets Sued Over Coverage of Covington Catholic Student: Co-Counsel

U.S. News
Comments
Court Rules Ohio Can Defund Planned Parenthood

Court Rules Ohio Can Defund Planned Parenthood

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Democrats Are “Border Deniers”

U.S. News
comments

Ann Coulter: Trump Ignoring Deplatforming of Alex Jones, Other Top Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Media Matters President’s Derogatory, Hateful Comments Exposed

U.S. News
comments

Comments