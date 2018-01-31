Dem Rep Brenda Lawrence Slams Trump For Focusing On "M-16" Street Gang

Michigan Representative Brenda Lawrence (D) has apparently never even heard of MS-13.

After Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, she went on C-SPAN2 to slam the president for being “so focused” on this “M-16” street gang, which she says “spoke nothing about crime in America.”

“To be so focused on this M-16, or, the, this illegal immigrant gang that he speaks of, spoke nothing about crime in America, about his commitment to America First,” Rep Lawrence said.

“What about fighting the crime that’s in our streets? It’s not by immigrants!”

[The clip begins at 2:21, the full piece is well worth the watch.]

An M16 is a type of rifle which was adopted by the US military in the 1960’s.

MS-13 is an El Salvadorian street gang whose members have been killing so many people in America’s cities that it’s made New York Democrats rethink open borders, as the New York Times reported in late 2016.

Democrats, some of whom like Brenda Lawrence don’t even know what MS-13 is, hissed and booed during Trump’s speech when he brought up the crimes they and other illegal immigrants commit.


Related Articles

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For 'Great Dictator' Trump

Mika Brzezinski Defends Dems Not Clapping For ‘Great Dictator’ Trump

U.S. News
Comments
ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word 'America' Over 80 Times!

ACLU Attacks Trump SOTU Speech: Used Word ‘America’ Over 80 Times!

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: CNN Forced To Dismiss Its Own Poll After Huge Majority Register Positive Reaction To SOTU

U.S. News
Comments

Lawmakers Press Pence to Help 100 Iranian Christians in Legal Limbo in Austria

U.S. News
Comments

Is Television Heading for ‘Dump On Trump’ Overload?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments