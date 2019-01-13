Dem Rep. claims Trump’s goal is to make America ‘pure’ — eliminate ‘folks of color here’

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal thinks President Trump is a raging egomaniacal racist hell bent of purging everyone who’s not white from the United States.

The India-born immigration activist from Washington appeared on MSNBC Thursday to offer her take on the government shutdown and immigration crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, and it’s clear she’s not optimistic the situation will improve any time soon.

That’s because it’s all part of Trump’s master plan, she said.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes posed the question: “Do you think a deal can be made, or do you think this is fundamentally existential and cannot be made?”

“It’s fundamentally existential if he continues to insist on a wall,” Jayapal said. “ … This has never been about a wall. He actually could have gotten funding a couple of years ago, or a year ago, for a wall. It was part of a deal proposed, not all of us agreed with that deal, but it was proposed to him and he turned it down because his ultimate goal is, as you said, to ‘make America pure’ in the sense of not having immigrants, not having folks of color here, and shutting down every form of legal immigration.

“All to throw a bone to those people,” she said, presumably referring to racists in America’s midst.

Jayapal, who represents Seattle and suburban King County, is a self professed “leading national advocate for women’s, immigrant, civil, and human rights” who regularly touts her status as “the first Indian-American woman in the House of Representatives.”

She’s the founder of the nonprofit “Hate Free Zone” that successfully sued the George W. Bush administration to halt deportations of Somalis in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Jayapal boasts on her website about her successful efforts to block law enforcement from determining immigration status and Seattle’s $15 an hour minimum wage. Her other big issues involve gender equality, contraceptives for women, Medicaid, free community college, and creating special opportunities for women and “people of color.”

Jayapal, a leader in the House Progressive Caucus, ripped Trump during a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border and Tijuana in December, blaming the president for both the child separation policy created and deployed by previous administrations, as well as poor conditions at shelters in Mexico for alleged asylum seekers who arrived in a massive migrant caravan.

She said she was gathering evidence for Democrats preparing to investigate the president’s use of military to secure the border and policies that separate children to vet those who pose as their parents.

“We’re going to dive into all of that because this is a central role of the Judiciary Committee, to have oversight on these issues, to make sure we’re in line with our Constitution and our internal human rights obligations,” she told Politico.

Jayapal alleged at the time that Trump “created a crisis at the border,” despite the obvious evidence of drugs and criminal illegal immigrants flooding into the U.S. for decades.

“The president is lying,” she said, “he’s fear mongering.”