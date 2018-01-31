Dem Rep Disbursed $153K to Sister’s Law Firm From Campaign Funds in 2017

Democratic representative William Lacy Clay Jr. (Mo.) paid the law firm owned by his sister $153,000 in 2017, Federal Election Commission filings show.

The money Clay paid to the firm accounted for more than 80 percent of committee’s expenditures last year, which has now sent $950,000 to Clay’s sister since 2002.

Clay Jr. began paying family members from his campaign’s coffers almost immediately after entering Congress in 2001. Michelle Clay, his sister, has been the biggest beneficiary of the payments.

Michelle Clay is the owner of the Law Office of Michelle C. Clay LLC, a firm located just outside of Washington, D.C. The law office’s address appears to be a residential home in Silver Spring, Maryland. Little information is available online about the firm, which does not have a website.

