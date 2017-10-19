Dem Rep Exploiting Trump Phone Call to Military Widow Is No Friend of Veterans

Image Credits: Wiki.

The Florida Democrat who criticized President Donald Trump this week for being “insensitive” toward the widow of a U.S. soldier slain in Africa might be facing similar criticism herself.

It turns out that U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson has frequently voted against measures intended to help veterans and their families, according to VoteSmart.org, a vote-tracking site whose founding board members included former presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford.

The measures that Wilson opposed included a bill that could have ensured that families of four soldiers slain in Afghanistan in 2013 received death and burial benefits.

