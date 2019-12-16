Dem Rep. Lofgren on Impeachment: Looks Like Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell ‘Plan to Rig the Trial’

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Sunday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) predicted some U.S. Senators would “rig” the impeachment trial should impeachment reach the Senate.

Lofgren said on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC” that based on what she is hearing, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “plan to rig the trial” to “protect” President Donald Trump, which she warned would be a “serious problem for the country.”

“Some of the things I’m hearing from [Graham and McConnell], looks like they plan to rig the trial,” Lofgren claimed. “That’s a serious problem for the country, but I think it’s a problem for Trump as well. President Trump is hoping to be exonerated. He will not be exonerated if everyone knows he rigged the trial.”
“If they’re not going to hear any evidence, if senators announce that they’ve already made up their minds, they don’t need to look at the facts, that doesn’t clear the president if he’s not convicted in the Senate. That’s just a political endeavor to protect a man who is guilty of abusing his power,” she added.

Owen Shroyer sits in for Alex Jones this Sunday live broadcast
Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

13 Academics Sign Letter Claiming Term "Quantum Supremacy" is Racist

13 Academics Sign Letter Claiming Term “Quantum Supremacy” is Racist

U.S. News
Comments
Antifa Congressional Candidate Wishes "Cancer on Obama" For Deporting Migrants

Antifa Congressional Candidate Wishes “Cancer on Obama” For Deporting Migrants

U.S. News
Comments

Seattle: Taxpayers Fund Transgender Stripper’s Performance at Homelessness Conference

U.S. News
comments

Rand Paul: Impeachment Charade Could ‘Destroy The Country’

U.S. News
comments

Buttigieg Slams Hallmark For Removing Lesbian Ads: ‘Being “Family Friendly” Means “Honoring Love”

U.S. News
comments

Comments