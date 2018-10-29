Dem Rep.: 'Most' Criticism Of Soros Is Anti-Semitic

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff declared on CNN Sunday that ‘most’ of the criticism of Billionaire globalist George Soros is due to that fact that he is Jewish.

Schiff also claimed that the idea of Soros funding the migrant caravan currently attempting to gain entry into the US also stems from anti-Semitism.

CNN host Jake Tapper laid the table for Schiff, who eagerly sat and gorged himself silly.

“George Soros is a billionaire financier. Someone in the political arena that opens themselves up to criticism. Do you think all the criticism coming from the right about George Soros, all of it, is anti-Semitic? Some of it? How do you view it?” Tapper asked.

“I don’t know if I can say all of it,” Schiff replied. “Some may have an issue with his Open Society Organization or foundation. But I think much of it, most of it,” he stated.

“These attacks on Soros are driven largely by his Jewish faith,” Schiff said. “The fact that he’s become a symbol is not an accident.”

“The fact that they’re promulgating this falsehood that he’s funding the caravan is an effort to give rebirth to this blood libel,” Schiff continued.

“These are still a minority of repugnant voices,” Schiff said in conclusion. “They have to be drowned out by our common goodness.”

