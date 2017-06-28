Dem Rep Moulton: People Think Democrats Are ‘Really Out of Touch With Most of America’

Tuesday on NPR, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Democrats are not winning elections because he said that it was seen as “out of touch with most of America.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SIEGEL: What was so big about the loss in Georgia that it shows the Democrats need a new message, a new vision?

MOULTON: Well, now we’re 0-4 in these congressional special elections. And we’re at the worst electoral position that the Democratic Party has been in in decades. And so when you keep losing like that, you can’t keep doing the same old thing.

SIEGEL: Well, first, as to message, I went to the website of Jon Ossoff, the Democrat who lost in Georgia last week. And there’s a list of priorities. Number one, it says, our economy. John’s a small business owner, executive, entrepreneur. He knows what it means to grow a company, meet a payroll, balance budgets. And it goes on to say that he has the experience to help Georgia develop into an economic powerhouse. And he also stands for raising the minimum wage to equal pay for equal work. What’s the matter with that message? What’s wrong with the priority there?

MOULTON: Well, that’s actually a pretty good message. Now, John had some other problems, like the fact that he couldn’t even vote for himself in the election.

Read More