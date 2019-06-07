Dem Rep. Says His ‘Lizard Brain’ Wants ‘Bad Things’ to Happen to Trump

Democratic Congressman Jim Himes declared Thursday that his “lizard brain” would like to see “bad things” happen to president Trump.

During an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the Connecticut Rep. was asked if he, like Nancy Pelosi, would like to see Trump in prison.

“This isn’t about my feelings or about retribution.” Himes declared.

“Look, the lizard brain that I have says I hope bad things happen to this man because he has been so destructive to our Republic, to the concept of democracy, to the concept that internationally we are a light unto the nations. So, yes, I have my emotional reactions.” Himes added.

“Probably 30-to-40% of the American public wants to see this president in prison.” Himes claimed.

“I think what Nancy Pelosi is saying, first of all, I think she’s channeling the emotions of a lot of people who are very emotional, who look at the behavior of this president, the constant lying, the use of tariffs against our best allies and biggest trading partners. You know, the attacks on the media.” he continued.

Himes admitted that it is far fetched to imagine jailing Trump via impeachment.

“I will tell you flat out that I can’t imagine anything happening, anything at all happening that would cause the Senate to convict and, therefore, remove this president, so impeachment stops in the House in my opinion,” he said.

“We’re going to elect a different president,” Himes proclaimed.

“That, to me, that is how this country redeems itself. Whether one nasty individual, you know, spends his years in jail is a lot less important to me than the redemption of the values that animate this country.”